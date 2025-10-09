Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Italy Mulls Burqa And Niqab Ban In Public Areas To Combat 'Islamic Separatism'


2025-10-09 08:10:56
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Italy's ruling Brothers of Italy party has said its plans to propose a law that would prohibit the wearing of burqas and niqabs in all public areas across the country, describing it as a measure aimed at combating“Islamic separatism.”

“Religious freedom is sacred, but it must be exercised in the open, in full respect of our constitution and the principles of the Italian state,” said lawmaker Andrea Delmastro, one of the initiators of the planned bill, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, as reported by Politico.

(This is a breaking news)

