DPRK Leader Calls For National Comprehensive Transformation
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, made the remarks at a speech, during his visit to the Party Founding Museum on Wednesday, ahead of the 80th anniversary of the founding of the WPK.
Having etched the socialist ideology in its guiding ideology since its founding, the WPK has remained faithful to its ideals and paved an original way for advancing socialist construction in the arduous and complicated course of history, Kim was quoted as saying.
The WPK has formed its own revolutionary traditions, through turning adversity and ordeals into victory, the DPRK leader said.
The WPK has followed a new trajectory to achieve the comprehensive development of socialism, since its eighth Party Congress, Kim said.
“We should innovate at a much faster pace than now; we should adopt a bolder approach and make redoubled, devoted efforts to transform all realms, all sectors and all regions in a decade,” he said.– NNN-KCNA
