Netanyahu-Led Israel Govt Approves First Phase Of Trump's Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

The Israeli cabinet agreed to the deal early Friday morning, about 24 hours after mediators announced the agreement to free Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners under in the first phase of Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza.

“The government has now approved the plan for the release of all hostages - the living and the fallen,” a post on Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's account on X said.

. US presence: The United States is sending 200 troops to the Middle East to monitor the plan's implementation, a senior US official said.“No US troops are intended to go into Gaza,” another official said.

. What's in the deal: The release of all hostages held in Gaza, Israeli military withdrawal to an agreed point and the release of some Palestinian prisoners. A senior Hamas official said a“formal declaration” ending the war in Gaza must be made before hostages are released.