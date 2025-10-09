Lekhwiya Honours Members, Awards Martyr Al Dosari Medals In Recognition Of His Sacrifice

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: In implementation of the directives of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) has decided to promote martyr Badr Saad Mohammed Al Humaidi Al Dosari to the rank of Second Lieutenant, in recognition of his heroic stance, sacrifice, and selflessness, and in commemoration of his honorable memory.

He was also awarded the Martyr's Medal, Gallantry Medal, Military Duty Medal, and Bravery Badge.

This came during the medal and insignia awarding ceremony held to honour the sacrifices of Lekhwiya members and their excellence in performing their duties and dedication to safeguarding the security and stability of the homeland during the treacherous Israeli aggression.

The ceremony was attended and sponsored by the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani.

It was also decided to award a number of medals and insignia to a group of officers and personnel who embodied the highest meanings of sacrifice and heroism in the field, as follows: Officers were awarded the Gallantry Medal, Military Duty Medal, and Bravery Badge with two years of seniority; non-commissioned officers were awarded the Gallantry Medal, Military Duty Medal, and Bravery Badge with three years of seniority; and personnel were awarded the Gallantry Medal, Military Duty Medal, and Bravery Badge.

This tribute is a sincere expression of loyalty to the blood of the martyr and an appreciation of the sacrifices made by the sons of the homeland who gave their all for its pride and dignity.