Manipur: Joint Operation Leads To Recovery Of Arms & Ammunition In Hill District

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Oct 9 (IANS) In a decisive counter-insurgency operation, a joint team comprising Assam Rifles and Manipur Police Commandos conducted a search operation in Manipur's Kakching District and recovered some arms and ammunition, officials said on Thursday.

A defence spokesman said that, acting on specific intelligence regarding the presence of insurgents and a suspected hideout containing war-like stores, the operation was launched at Thambal Chingya areas of mountainous Kakching District with precision and coordination.

The team, consisting of 16 personnel, carried out an extensive sweep of the identified location, leading to the successful recovery of a significant cache of weapons and ammunition.

Among the items recovered and seized are one AK-47 rifle, one G3 rifle, one modified single-barrel rifle, three bolt-action single-barrel rifles, one hand grenade, and 60 rounds of live ammunition of various calibres.

Additional war-like stores were also recovered during the operation. The recovered arms and ammunition were promptly handed over to Kakching Police Station for further investigation and legal processing.

The spokesman said that the operation marks a substantial step in curbing the movement and activities of insurgent groups in the region and highlights the effectiveness of coordinated security efforts in safeguarding public safety.

Such recoveries not only disrupt potential threats but also reinforce the commitment of Assam Rifles and local law enforcement agencies to maintaining peace and stability in Manipur, he said.

According to the spokesman, the synergy between the forces continues to play a vital role in countering insurgency and ensuring the security of border districts.

Through sustained vigilance and timely action, Assam Rifles remains steadfast in its role as a dependable force in the Northeast, working in close partnership with civil authorities to uphold law and order and protect the interests of the local population, he stated.