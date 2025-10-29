Chronicles Of Victory: October 30, 2020
The 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.
Chronicle of the 34-th day of the second Karabakh war:
- President Ilham Aliyev made a post on his official Twitter account that the Azerbaijani Army liberated several villages in Jabrayil, Zangilan and Gubadli districts from the occupiers.
- President Ilham Aliyev called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
- The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry released information on the latest situation in the frontline. The battles continued mainly in the direction of Aghdara, Khojavand and Gubadli. A list of destroyed military equipment of the Armenian Armed Forces was announced.
- A number of Azerbaijani settlements were shelled in the morning. A video of the destruction of Smerch, from which the Armenian Armed Forces shelled Barda, was released.
- Another high-ranking Armenian serviceman who committed a war crime was killed.
- Gubadli was subjected to artillery fire from the territory of Armenia.
- A video of the destruction of the missile-artillery depot of the Armenian Armed Forces was released.
- A video report from the liberated Khudafarin village of Jabrayil district was released.
- A video of the destruction of two more 'Smerch' missile systems, from which Armenian troops shelled the cities of Barda and Tartar, was released.
- Armenian armed forces launched 'Smerch' missile at Alasgarli village of Tartar.
- A video of exact strikes on the Armenian troops, as well as video of the destruction of another 'Osa' anti-aircraft missile system of Armenian troops were released.
