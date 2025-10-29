Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian National Guardsmen Capture Two Russian Soldiers On Pokrovsk Front

2025-10-29 07:09:25
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the National Guard reported this on Telegram and released a corresponding video.

According to the report, a drone with a loudspeaker directed the two Russians - jokingly called a 'replenishment of the exchange fund' - toward Ukrainian defenders who were waiting for them

Read also: Ukrainian forces capture at least 125 Russian servicemen from Crimea since war started

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 2,200 Russian servicemen have been taken prisoner in eastern Ukraine this year.

Photo: National Guard of Ukraine

