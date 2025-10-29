Ukrainian National Guardsmen Capture Two Russian Soldiers On Pokrovsk Front
According to the report, a drone with a loudspeaker directed the two Russians - jokingly called a 'replenishment of the exchange fund' - toward Ukrainian defenders who were waiting for themRead also: Ukrainian forces capture at least 125 Russian servicemen from Crimea since war started
As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 2,200 Russian servicemen have been taken prisoner in eastern Ukraine this year.
Photo: National Guard of Ukraine
