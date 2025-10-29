Investment Minister Meets Jordanian Businessmen In Saudi Urges Integration Between Two Kingdoms

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Riyadh, October 29 (Petra) – Minister of Investment Tariq Abu Ghazaleh met with Jordanian businessmen residing in Saudi Arabia, along with representatives of Saudi and Jordanian companies operating in various sectors, including industry, energy, logistics, education, construction and finance.The meeting was held on the sidelines of his participation in the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in Riyadh.Organised by the Jordanian Embassy in Riyadh in cooperation with the Ministry of Investment, the meeting highlighted the strong economic relations between Jordan and Saudi Arabia.Abu Ghazaleh emphasised that the next phase calls for enhancing complementary partnerships between investment opportunities in both countries to achieve shared interests and support sustainable development.He noted that Jordanian investors abroad are a national asset, reflecting the competitiveness and success of Jordanian capital in regional markets.He said the Ministry is committed to strengthening communication with Jordanian investors overseas and connecting them with promising investment opportunities in priority sectors within the Kingdom.Abu Ghazaleh commended the role of the Jordanian Embassy in Riyadh in supporting national investment promotion efforts, stressing that embassies are key partners of the Ministry in expanding economic relations and fostering cooperation between the Jordanian business community and its counterparts between Jordan and Saudi.For his part, Jordanian Ambassador in Riyadh Haitham Abu Al Foul praised the close coordination with the Ministry of Investment, noting that joint efforts contribute to showcasing investment opportunities in Jordan to the Saudi business community.He said such cooperation reflects the strength of economic relations between the two kingdoms and their mutual commitment to deepening bilateral ties.Abu Ghazaleh further explained that the Ministry of Investment is developing an interactive digital platform to unify communication channels with investors and implement programmes aimed at attracting investments from Jordanians abroad into strategic sectors such as renewable energy, food industries, tourism, logistics and technology.He added that Jordan's strategic location positions it as a key gateway for the reconstruction of Syria and a regional hub for trade and logistics, reinforcing its role in supporting regional supply chains and expanding economic cooperation across the region.The meeting was attended by a number of prominent Jordanian businessmen in Saudi Arabia and representatives of major investment companies.Participants discussed ways to enhance future cooperation and proposed initiatives to develop joint projects that would further strengthen economic integration between the countries.