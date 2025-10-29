Amir Congratulates President Of Cote D'ivoire On His Reelection

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire, HE Alassane Ouattara, on the occasion of his re-election for a new presidential term.

His Highness wished him success, as well as the continued progress in bilateral relations between the two nations.