Amir Congratulates President Of Cote D'ivoire On His Reelection
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire, HE Alassane Ouattara, on the occasion of his re-election for a new presidential term.
His Highness wished him success, as well as the continued progress in bilateral relations between the two nations.
