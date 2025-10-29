Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir Congratulates President Of Cote D'ivoire On His Reelection

Amir Congratulates President Of Cote D'ivoire On His Reelection


2025-10-29 07:19:05
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire, HE Alassane Ouattara, on the occasion of his re-election for a new presidential term.

His Highness wished him success, as well as the continued progress in bilateral relations between the two nations.

MENAFN29102025000063011010ID1110267703



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search