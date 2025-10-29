Gaza Death Toll Rises To Over 68,600 Recent Israeli Strikes Horrific, Says UN

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The United Nations on Wednesday described the recent Israeli occupation's strikes on the Gaza Strip as horrific.

These attacks reportedly hit schools, as well as homes and tents of displaced people, claiming the lives of over 100 Palestinians on Tuesday evening, despite the fact that the laws of war are pretty clear on the foremost imperative to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, said in a statement.

A man carries the body of a child killed in an overnight Israeli strike in Gaza City on October 29, 2025. (Photo by Omar Al-Qattaa / AFP)

Turk further stressed that the Israeli occupation forces must live up to their obligations under international humanitarian law and bear responsibility for any violations.

It is regrettable to have these horrific massacres at a time when Gazans who had endured prolonged anguish started to feel hopeful for the end of this ongoing intense bombing, Turk added.

Palestinians amid the rubble of a house destroyed in an overnight Israeli strike in Gaza City on October 29, 2025. Photo by Omar Al-Qattaa / AFP)

Earlier today, Gaza's Ministry of Health announced that hospitals in the enclave received 104 slain Palestinians, among them 46 children and 40 women, as well as 253 wounded, among them 78 children and 84 women, as a result of the Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday.

Palestinians try to recover a body from the rubble of a house destroyed in an overnight Israeli strike, in Gaza City, on October 29, 2025. (Photo by Omar Al-Qattaa / AFP)

Palestinian medical sources announced today that the total number of dead in the Gaza Strip has risen to 68,643, the majority of whom are children and women, since the start of the Israeli occupation offensive on October 7, 2023.

The medical sources added that the number of injured has increased to 170,655 since the beginning of the assault. Many victims remain under the rubble, and ambulance and rescue teams are unable to reach them.