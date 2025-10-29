Doue Injured As PSG Draw With Lorient In Ligue 1

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain star Desire Doue was stretchered off injured in Wednesday's 1-1 Ligue 1 draw at Lorient just a week before the visit of Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Doue fell to the ground grimacing with a right thigh injury on the hour mark, before being carried from the field of play.

The forward had only recently recovered full fitness after being injured playing for France in September.

The 20-year-old scored a brace in PSG's 7-2 rout of Bayer Leverkusen in their last Champions League outing, and his potential absence against Bayern on November 4 would represent a serious blow to Luis Enrique's European champions.

Nuno Mendes put PSG into a 49th-minute lead in Brittany, only for Igor Silva to cancel that out seconds later.

PSG top the table by two points after second-placed Lens slipped up 2-0 at Metz, undone by two late goals by Gauthier Hein, who was then sent off for the hosts.

PSG's hold on the Ligue 1 summit could be shortlived if Marseille down strugglers Angers later Wednesday.

In other early action, Nice registered a 2-0 home win over Lille and Le Havre beat Brest 1-0.

