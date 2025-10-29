Foreign Minister Safadi Meets German Counterpart

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 29 (Petra) – Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi on Wednesday received German Foreign Minister Johann David Wadephul.The two ministers held extensive talks focused on strengthening the long-standing friendship between Jordan and Germany and discussing regional developments.Safadi and Wadephul reaffirmed said they are committed to expanding cooperation between the two countries in key sectors, including water, investment, education, vocational training, tourism and defense.Safadi expressed appreciation for Germany's continued support of development projects in Jordan and its assistance in mitigating the impacts of regional crises.The two ministers discussed efforts to uphold the ceasefire in Gaza, calling for full adherence to its terms and the importance of advancing a comprehensive vision that ensures security, stability and reconstruction in Gaza, while creating a genuine political horizon for achieving a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.They underscored the necessity of ensuring the immediate and adequate delivery of humanitarian aid to all areas of Gaza and agreed to continue cooperation between their countries in supporting these efforts.Safadi and Wadephul addressed the situation in the occupied West Bank, with Safadi emphasising the need to halt all illegal Israeli actions that undermine the two-state solution and fuel tensions particularly settlement construction, land confiscation, economic blockades and attempts to alter the historical and legal status quo of Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem.Turning to Syria, the two ministers discussed developments and reconstruction efforts. Safadi reiterated Jordan's support for a political solution that preserves Syria's unity, security and sovereignty and ensures the safety of its people.He condemned Israeli actions aimed at destabilising Syria, including repeated attacks on its territory.Safadi stressed that Syria's stability is vital to regional security, noting that successful reconstruction there would represent a success for the entire region and contribute to both regional and European stability.At the conclusion of the meeting, Safadi and Wadephul agreed to maintain close consultation and coordination on bilateral relations and regional issues of mutual concern in a manner that serves the interests of both friendly nations.