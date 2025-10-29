Without Key Government Data, The Fed Lowers Rates A Quarter Point

MENAFN - Asia Times) When it comes to setting monetary policy for the world's largest economy, what data drive decision-making?

In ordinary times, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and voting members of the Federal Open Market Committee, which usually meets eight times a year, have a wealth of information at their disposal, including key statistics such as monthly employment and extensive inflation data.

But with the federal shutdown that began October 1 grinding on, government offices that publish such information are shuttered and release of data has been curtailed. As a result, Powell and his Fed colleagues might have considered the price of gas or changes in the cost of coffee to arrive at their decision to cut interest rates a quarter point at their latest monetary policy meeting, which ended Wednesday, October 29.

The Federal Reserve's mandate is to implement monetary policy that stabilizes prices and promotes full employment, but there is a delicate balance to strike. Not only do Powell and the Fed have to weigh domestic inflation, jobs and spending, but they must also respond to changes in President Donald Trump's global tariff policy.

As an economist and finance professor at the University of Notre Dame, I know the Fed has a tough job of guiding the economy under even the most ideal circumstances. Now, imagine creating policy partially blindfolded, without access to key economic data.

But, fortunately, the Fed's not flying blind – it still has a wide range of private, internal and public data to help it read the pulse of the US economy.

Some key data are MIA

The Fed is data-dependent, as Powell likes to remind markets. But the cancellation of reports on employment, job openings and turnover, retail sales and gross domestic product, along with a delay in the September consumer price information, forces the central bank to lean harder on private data to nail down the appropriate path for monetary policy.