National Learning & Development Month Founder Launches Movement To Rehumanize Leadership In The Age Of AI

EINPresswire/ -- As workplaces across America grapple with record burnout, disengagement, and uncertainty in the age of artificial intelligence, leadership expert Scott Doggett is calling for a nationwide reset — one that puts people first again.

Doggett, founder of National Learning & Development Month, has launched the National Academy of Leadership Development (NALD) and the Priceless Leadership movement to cultivate a new generation of servant leaders across business, nonprofit, and faith-based sectors.

Coinciding with National Learning & Development Month this October, Doggett also released his new book, Priceless! See People Differently. Lead People Better. The book and movement address a growing workplace crisis: employees who feel unseen, undervalued, and replaceable.

“In today’s workplaces, people are being treated like machines, and they’re shutting down emotionally,” Doggett said. “We can’t fix performance until we fix culture. Servant leadership begins when leaders see people as priceless.”

A 30-year veteran of leadership, training, and organizational development, Doggett has held senior roles in both operations and people development for major hospitality brands as well as in the nonprofit sector, including World Vision USA. He founded NALD to equip leaders with the tools to build healthier, more human workplaces — putting people before process and heart before hierarchy.

The Priceless! movement arrives at a pivotal moment. Gallup’s most recent report found that nearly 60% of employees are emotionally detached at work, while stress and burnout remain at historic highs. As organizations navigate rapid technological change and cultural division, Doggett argues that leadership grounded in humility and service is not only good for morale — it’s good for business.

The Priceless Leadership Model, introduced in Priceless!, offers a people-first framework anchored in 12 traits of servant leadership — from empathy and humility to vision and accountability — designed to rebuild trust, belonging, and motivation in modern workplaces.

“When leaders choose to see people as priceless, everything changes — how they listen, how they decide, how they lead,” Doggett said. “That mindset creates a ripple effect that strengthens trust, restores purpose, and rehumanizes the workplace.”

About the National Academy of Leadership Development (NALD):

The National Academy of Leadership Development exists to inspire and equip leaders to see people differently and lead them better. Rooted in the principles of servant leadership, NALD cultivates leaders who lead with courage, compassion, and character — putting people first and leaving lasting, positive legacies.