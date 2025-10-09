403
Asian Leaders Voice Support for Gaza Ceasefire Deal
(MENAFN) Several Asian governments on Thursday voiced strong support for a newly announced ceasefire and hostage-release agreement in the Gaza Strip, calling it a critical step toward de-escalation and long-term peace in the war-ravaged region.
The announcement came after U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed late Wednesday that both Israel and Hamas had endorsed the initial phase of a U.S.-brokered peace proposal aimed at halting the conflict in Gaza.
Early Thursday, Hamas declared its approval of the plan’s first phase, expressing gratitude for the diplomatic efforts led by Trump, as well as the contributions of Türkiye, Qatar, and Egypt.
Reacting to the breakthrough, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized Canberra’s full backing of the deal, urging all involved to adhere strictly to its terms, according to an Australian broadcasting agency.
“After more than two years of conflict, hostages held and a devastating loss of civilian life, this is a much-needed step towards peace,” Albanese stated.
“Australia has consistently been part of international calls for a ceasefire, the return of the hostages and the unimpeded flow of aid to Gaza,” he added.
Albanese also expressed appreciation for Trump’s diplomatic leadership and acknowledged the pivotal roles played by Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye in facilitating the agreement.
“There is a very long road to recovery in Gaza, securing long-term peace and building the Palestinian state,” he noted.
“Together with our partners, Australia will continue to do what we can to contribute to a just and enduring two-state solution,” he said.
In Tokyo, Japan also welcomed the deal, calling for the immediate release of all hostages, a halt to Israeli strikes, and a comprehensive improvement in Gaza’s humanitarian conditions.
“We have been in coordination with relevant countries to conduct diplomatic efforts, and this is conducive for the settlement of situation, and also an important step forward towards the two-state solution,” said Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi during a press briefing.
Hayashi praised the diplomatic roles of Türkiye, Qatar, and Egypt, stressing the importance of thorough implementation of the ceasefire terms.
“We will continue to work with international organizations and relevant countries to have an early improvement of the humanitarian situation, and a recovery of the affected area,” he added.
Japan, he said, would continue to play an active role in pushing forward the peace process, particularly in advancing a two-state solution.
In a separate statement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced his government’s approval of the agreement, noting its potential to ease suffering and lay the groundwork for lasting peace in Gaza.
“New Delhi welcomes the agreement, hoping that the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace,” Modi said.
