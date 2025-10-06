MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Anime Tokyo Station Celebrates Its 2nd Anniversary

Anime Tokyo Station is an anime exhibition site focused on Japanese anime content, which has developed a devout fan base around the world. The facility attracts visitors of all ages and has welcomed 214,731 guests from Japan and overseas (as of September 15, 2025).







Anime Tokyo Station will celebrate its 2nd anniversary on October 31. To mark the start of its third year, the facility will host the”Digimon Adventure 02” & “Magical DoReMi #” ANIME 25TH ANNIVERSARY JOINT EXHIBITION from November 15, 2025 to February 15, 2026 , featuring many works from Toei Animation that enjoy worldwide popularity. This special exhibition celebrates the 25th anniversary of the TV broadcast of two beloved anime series, Digimon Adventure 02 and Magical DoReMi #, both widely popular in Japan and overseas. Visitors can enjoy a variety of unique displays at Anime Tokyo Station, including rare character design materials, interactive digital content, and photo spots.

Additionally, a special Anime Tokyo Station Autumn Festival event featuring popular voice actors Miina Tominaga, Kaori Nazuka, and Tomohiro Yamaguchi will be held on November 4, 2025. The event will include a talk show where the guests discuss the appeal of anime and their work while exploring the attractions of Anime Tokyo Station. Moreover, Tominaga, who voices Katsuo in the domestically popular anime“Sazae-san,” and Nazuka, known for her roles as Uta in the hit anime film“ONE PIECE FILM RED” and Kiyoko Shimizu in“Haikyu!!,” will present a live reading performance of“Kumo no Kirema ni (When the Clouds Break),” the third installment in the“Arashi No Yoru Ni (One Stormy Night)” series.

Please visit Anime Tokyo Station this autumn and experience the appeal of Japanese anime.

”Digimon Adventure 02” & “Magical DoReMi #” ANIME 25TH ANNIVERSARY JOINT EXHIBITION

Exhibition Overview

The TV anime series“Digimon Adventure 02” and“Magical DoReMi #,” both broadcast in 2000, celebrate their 25th anniversary this year. Both works have enjoyed tremendous popularity since their initial broadcast not only in Japan, but also overseas. The Digimon series will launch its new installment,“DIGIMON BEATBREAK,” starting October 5, 2025. Meanwhile, the Magical DoReMi series has gained renewed attention through social media with its opening theme new dance going viral, endearing itself to fans across generations.

Highlights of the Exhibition



Character design sheets, original drawings, storyboards, hand-painted background art, costume and item references, and more

Photo spots

A“Digimon Adventure 02” photo spot featuring the key visual

Photo booths where you can take pictures with characters such as Doremi, Hazuki, Aiko, Onpu, and Hana

Timeline of the Digimon anime series and information on“DIGIMON BEATBREAK” Interactive digital content

Dates

November 15, 2025 to February 15, 2026

*Exhibition content is subject to change without notice. Details will be announced on the official website as they are finalized.



Event Details







What is“Digimon Adventure 02”?

Digimon Adventure 02 is the second series in the franchise, serving as a sequel to Digimon Adventure, which depicted the growth and adventures of children and their Digimon partners in the Digital World.

Set three years after Taichi and friends' adventure, a new enemy appears in the now-peaceful Digital World. A new-generation Digimon, V-MON, and his partner Daisuke Motomiya, along with returning heroes Hikari Yagami and Takeru Takaishi and new allies Iori Hida and Miyako Inoue, face the crisis threatening the Digital World. The series features a diverse array of evolution methods, including Armor Evolution and Jogress Evolution, in addition to standard evolution, adding to its appeal.

DIGIMONWEB

Digimon Web Official X @digimonweb_net

Digimon Anime Series [Official] X @Digimon_Anime

Anime DIGIMON BEATBREAK Official X @digimon_tv







What is the“Magical DoReMi” Series?

The Magical DoReMi series were broadcast on Japanese television for four years, starting in 1999, celebrating the 25th anniversary of its broadcast in 2024.

The story follows three girls, Doremi, Hazuki, and Aiko, who accidentally end up becoming witch apprentices. Set between their school and a shop called“MAHO-DO,” the series depicts their magical, miraculous daily training to become full-fledged witches. Throughout the series, charming characters such as Onpu, Momoko, and Hana join the cast. For the 20th anniversary, the commemorative film“Looking for Magical Doremi” was released in theaters nationwide in November 2020.

Magical DoReMi Official Website:

Magical DoReMi Official X: @Doremi_staff

Magical DoReMi Official Instagram: @doremi_20th_anniv

Magical DoReMi Official TikTok: @doremi_anniv

*When featuring this article, please include the following copyright notices: ©Akiyoshi Hongo, Toei Animation ©Toei Animation

Anime Tokyo Station Autumn Festival







(1) Schedule: November 4, 2025 (Tue.) 19:00 to 20:30 (scheduled)

(2) Venue: Dedicated venue, 1st floor, Anime Tokyo Station (Tokyu East 5, 2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo)

(3) Performers:

Miina Tominaga (Voice Actor)

Kaori Nazuka (Voice Actor)

Tomohiro Yamaguchi (Voice Actor)

(4) Details

We welcome two voice actors representing Japan's anime industry for a talk show discussing the appeal of anime and their work while exploring the attractions of Anime Tokyo Station. The event will also feature a live reading performance of“Kumo no Kirema ni (When the Clouds Break),” the third installment of the“Arashi No Yoru Ni” series that gained popularity at both the 1st Anniversary Event and Tanabata Festival at Anime Tokyo Station.

(5) Overview of participation:



Number of available slots: 50 (selected via lucky draw)

Entry period: September 19 to October 20, 2025 Entry method: Please apply using the dedicated form.

For details and the entry form, please visit



*Please be aware that performers and contents are subject to change without notice.

Venue Overview







- Name: Anime Tokyo Station (also known as "Anime Tokyo")

- Location: Floors B1 to 2F of Tokyu East 5 (2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo)

*4 minutes on foot from Ikebukuro Station

- Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (last admission: 6:45 p.m.)

- Closed: Mondays

*If Monday falls on a holiday, the venue will be open on Monday and closed on the following day

New Year's holiday period

May be closed on other days

Please check the venue website before coming.

- Admission fee: Free

- Website:

- sns:

X | (@animetokyo_info)

Instagram| (@animetokyostation)

YouTube|

