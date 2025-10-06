Sanatana Resources Inc. Announces Closing Of Second Tranche Of Private Placement And Name Change (Now Gold Strike Resources Corp.)

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - Sanatana Resources Inc. (TSXV: STA) (the "") announces that it has completed the second and final tranche (the "") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the ""). Pursuant to the Second Tranche, the Company issued 221,667 units in the capital of the Company (the "") at a price of $0.60 per Unit, for proceeds of $133,000.20. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "") and one-half of a Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a ""). The Offering was conducted concurrent to the Company's acquisition of the Gold Strike One Project (Yukon) and the Abitibi Property (Quebec) (the "").

In connection with the Second Tranche, the Company paid finder's fees to eligible finders consisting of $2,310 in cash and 3,850 share purchase warrants (the " Finder's Warrants "). The company has issued an aggregate of 207,901 Finder's Warrants and paid $124,741.47 in cash finder's fees in the Offering.

Further details of the Acquisition and the Offering, including the use of proceeds and the terms of the Warrants and Finder's Warrants, are in the Company's news release dated October 1, 2025. All securities issued in connection with the Second Tranche are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance expiring February 4, 2026 in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release will not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Name Change, Ticker Symbol and CUSIP

The Company is pleased to announce that the Company has formally changed its name to "Gold Strike Resources Corp." and has received confirmation from the TSX Venture Exchange that its Common Shares are expected trade under the new name and new ticker symbol of "GSR" effective on October 8, 2025. Until such time, the Common Shares will continue trading under the ticker symbol "STA". The Company's new CUSIP is 79957A302.

About the Company

Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: STA).

