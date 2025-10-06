Live Oak Bank Leads Nation In SBA 7(A) Lending Activity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bank has been named the most active SBA 7(a) lender by dollar amount by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The results are posted to the SBA website and display the country's top SBA 7(a) lenders by dollar amount and loan volume for the administration's 2025 fiscal year, which ended September 30, 2025.

“The SBA 7(a) program continues to be a vital resource for American small business owners seeking access to capital,” said James S. (Chip) Mahan III, Chairman and CEO of Live Oak.“We're honored to support our customers in securing this essential financing by combining our deep SBA expertise, exceptional customer service and forward-thinking technology.”

Live Oak secured 2,280 SBA loan approvals under its flagship 7(a) program in the 2025 fiscal year, putting more than $2.8 billion into the hands of small business owners across the country.

“Entrepreneurs continue to choose Live Oak to bring their visions to life and fuel their growth,” said William C. (BJ) Losch III, President of Live Oak.“Our goal to be America's go-to bank for small businesses is built on a simple principle: delivering exceptional service to every customer.”

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: LOB) is a financial holding company and parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit .

