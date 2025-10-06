403
Putin Warns Against US Sending Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has cautioned that ties between Washington and Moscow could suffer significantly if US President Donald Trump authorizes the transfer of long-distance Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.
At the end of the previous month, US Vice President J.D. Vance disclosed that the White House was weighing the possibility of supplying these high-tech weapons to Kiev.
Each missile is estimated to cost around $1.3 million and boasts a striking distance of 2,500 kilometers (1,550 miles), which would enable them to hit Moscow and regions well beyond.
In a conversation aired Saturday evening with Russian reporter Pavel Zarubin, Putin emphasized that if Trump proceeds with the move, it would “lead to the destruction of our relations. At least the positive tendencies that have appeared in these relations.”
During a speech at the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday, the Russian leader claimed Ukrainian troops would be incapable of operating such advanced weaponry without the “direct participation of American military personnel.”
He added that regardless of any shipments, “the deliveries of American Tomahawk cruise missiles will not change the balance of power on the battlefield.”
