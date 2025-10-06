Bihar Polls: BJP Leaders Welcome Two-Phase Polls (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 6 (IANS) The Election Commission of India on Monday announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections, which will be held in two phases.

With the announcement, the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect across the state.

Reacting to the announcement, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the election dates are favourable and expressed confidence that the people of Bihar will completely wipe out the opposition this time.

“From 1990 to 2005, Bihar witnessed jungle raj, and booth looting was common. But the situation has changed since 2005,” he said.

Rai added that this election will set an example for the country, as the Election Commission has ensured transparent and peaceful polling.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has expressed confidence that the NDA will once again form the government in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Welcoming the Election Commission of India's announcement of the poll dates, Sinha said,“The rapid pace of development will continue in Bihar. The NDA government once again on November 14. This election is not just an opportunity to vote but the biggest festival of democracy, where people decide the direction of their state's development, good governance, and self-reliance.”

Highlighting the achievements of the current government, he added,“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar has established new dimensions of development, transparency, and good governance. The progress in electricity, roads, education, health, and employment across villages reflects the NDA's commitment.”

Sinha said the upcoming election is a choice between a developed Bihar and a return to chaos, expressing confidence that the people of Bihar will once again give the NDA a landslide victory in favour of development and stability.

BJP State President Dilip Jaiswal also welcomed the two-phase schedule, saying that the people will vote for development and re-elect the NDA government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, speaking to reporters in Patna, said,“We are ready for the political battle in Bihar. We will win this election and form the government again.”