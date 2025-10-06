Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Red Cross Says Ceasefire Essential to Ending Suffering in Gaza


2025-10-06 04:07:21
(MENAFN) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Monday warned that only a permanent ceasefire in Gaza can stop the relentless cycle of bloodshed and civilian suffering, as it reaffirmed its commitment to humanitarian support and family reunifications.

"A lasting ceasefire is critical to saving lives and breaking the cycle of death and destruction," said ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric in a statement. "Our teams are ready to act as a neutral humanitarian intermediary to help bring hostages and detainees back to their families. We are also prepared to bring aid into Gaza and distribute it safely to civilians in desperate need."

The organization emphasized the deep toll the conflict has taken on both Israeli and Palestinian families. Hostages remain held in captivity, while thousands of Palestinian detainees remain behind bars. "Their families anxiously await their release," the ICRC stated.

Inside Gaza, civilians are enduring "unimaginable suffering", the ICRC warned, citing unrelenting violence and critical barriers to the delivery of life-saving assistance. The agency called for a full restoration of humanitarian operations and safe access for aid workers to reach those most in need.

Since the outbreak of the conflict in October 2023, the ICRC has played a central role in humanitarian efforts, facilitating the release of 148 hostages and 1,931 detainees, and overseeing the return of human remains to allow bereaved families to grieve with dignity.

