ESET To Showcase AI-Powered Cybersecurity Solutions At GITEX Global 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, is reaffirming its commitment to protecting the Middle East's digital infrastructure at GITEX 2025, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai, UAE. At this year's event, ESET is unveiling its latest AI-driven technologies designed to tackle today's most advanced cyber threats.

As the region accelerates its digital transformation across cloud, AI, and hybrid IT environments, ESET is using GITEX to engage directly with enterprises, government entities, and partners to understand their evolving challenges and deliver intelligent, scalable protection.

“Cybersecurity today is not just about defense-it's about resilience,” said Ilias Tsapsidis, Sales Director for ESET in the Middle East, Greece, Cyprus & Malta.“At GITEX Global 2025, we're demonstrating how our AI-powered, multi-layered architecture can protect even the most complex environments, from remote oilfields to dynamic multi-cloud infrastructures. We're here to help the region innovate securely and confidently.”

ESET's presence at the event highlights its investment in AI and machine learning, which are embedded into all its platforms. These technologies enable real-time threat detection, reduce false positives, and improve response times-key capabilities as Middle Eastern organizations face increasingly sophisticated attacks like ransomware, zero-day exploits, and supply chain breaches.

ESET's global threat intelligence network, combined with regional expertise, gives businesses in critical sectors such as energy and finance a powerful early-warning system against emerging threats. Meanwhile, its cloud-native tools and zero-trust frameworks help secure hybrid infrastructures without compromising agility or compliance.

Beyond technology, ESET also supports local enterprises through cybersecurity training, managed services, and strategic guidance-ensuring that security operations are both technically sound and human-centric.

As automation and AI continue to reshape the cyber threat landscape, ESET's goal is clear: empower Middle Eastern organizations to build long-term resilience while accelerating digital growth.

ESET invites all GITEX attendees to visit their booth to experience live demos, meet regional cybersecurity experts, and explore future-ready solutions tailored for Middle Eastern enterprises.

Visit ESET at GITEX Global 2025 in Hall 25, Booth C15.

