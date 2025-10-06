Results Of Fresh WBSSC Recruitment Examination Might Be Published At Month-End

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 6 (IANS) The results of the fresh recruitment examinations conducted by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) to fill up the teaching posts falling vacant following the cancellation of 25,753 school-jobs in the state by the Supreme Court earlier this year might be declared by the end of the current month.

The written examination for the recruitment of secondary and higher secondary teachers was conducted in two phases on September 14 and September 7.“Our target is to declare the results by the end of the current month so that the interview process can start from the next month,” said a commission insider.

As per the target set by WBSSC, the interview process will start from November, and the recruitment process will be finally completed by the year's end. As the Supreme Court order the recruitment process should be completed by December 31 this year.

Earlier this year, a division bench of the Supreme Court had upheld an earlier order of a division bench of the Calcutta High Court cancelling 25,753 school jobs, that is, the entire panel of WBSSC for 2016.

The apex court had also accepted the observation of the Calcutta High Court that the entire panel had to be cancelled since the West Bengal government and the commission failed to segregate the untainted candidates from the tainted candidates.

The opposition parties, as well as a section of the untainted candidates, had been accusing the West Bengal government since the beginning that the West Bengal government had been deliberately avoiding segregating the untainted candidates from the tainted ones, so that those who got jobs after paying money could be protected.

Although just a few days before the fresh recruitment examinations, the commission came out with a list of candidates who have specifically been identified as tainted candidates, doubts were raised over the authenticity of the list.