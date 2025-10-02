403
Sunlight REIT Attainment Of A Five-Star Rating In 2025 GRESB Real Estate Assessment
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 October 2025 - Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited (the " Manager ") is pleased to announce that Sunlight REIT has attained the highest five-star rating in the 2025 GRESB Real Estate Assessment (" GRESB Assessment "), as well as a Grade A rating in Public Disclosure for the third consecutive year. GRESB Assessment is a worldwide recognized environmental, social and governance (" ESG ") benchmark in the real estate sector.
Mr. Wu Shiu Kee, Keith , Chief Executive Officer of the Manager, said, "We are privileged to be awarded with a five-star rating in the GRESB Assessment, implying a ranking within the top 20% of all participants. This achievement marks a significant milestone in Sunlight REIT's sustainability journey, reflecting the Manager's unwavering commitment to ESG and highlighting our unabated effort in enhancing sustainability performance across various ESG metrics. Looking ahead, we will build upon our firm foundation and strengthen our ongoing efforts towards achieving the 2030 Sustainability Vision, while nurturing a culture of care and sustainability to transit into a low-carbon economy and to create shared values for our stakeholders."
GRESB is an industry-driven organization that provides the financial industry with standardized and validated ESG data to advance environmental, operational and financial sustainability across real assets. Currently, it covers more than 2,200 real estate companies, REITs, funds and developers, along with over 800 infrastructure funds and asset operators for USD 9 trillion worth of assets under management.
