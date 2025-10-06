403
Turkish Investments in Kyrgyzstan Soar Past USD1.4B
(MENAFN) Turkish investments in Kyrgyzstan have now topped $1.4 billion, Türkiye’s ambassador to Bishkek announced Sunday, highlighting the deepening cooperation between the two countries as a “special and honorable duty.”
At a breakfast briefing with journalists in the Kyrgyz capital, Ambassador Mustafa Kemal Okem revealed that approximately 350 Turkish companies operate across key sectors including mining, tourism, energy, construction, and transportation.
“Recently, Turkish companies have undertaken significant projects in areas such as energy and construction. We hope to see more Turkish companies participate in projects in Kyrgyzstan,” Okem said, underscoring that Turkish investments reach all corners of the Central Asian nation.
The ambassador outlined a new bilateral trade target of $5 billion, set at the presidential level. Trade volume between the two countries increased by about 5% in 2024 compared to the previous year, reaching $1.546 billion, with trade standing at roughly $829 million as of July 2025.
Okem also spotlighted Türkiye’s Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), which has carried out over 1,000 projects in Kyrgyzstan, totaling $88 million in funding. “We are launching our projects at the request of Kyrgyzstan,” he said, emphasizing Türkiye’s commitment to working closely with local institutions throughout every stage.
Calling for enhanced local involvement, the diplomat stressed that collaborative engagement has long been their standard practice and expressed gratitude to the Kyrgyz government and institutions for their ongoing partnership.
Okem further highlighted the Kyrgyzstan-Türkiye Manas University, established jointly in 1995, which provides free education for Kyrgyz students. The university opened a medical faculty in 2025, admitting its first 37 students this year.
“The new medical faculty will eventually contribute to Kyrgyzstan’s healthcare system,” he said, also noting that during the COVID-19 pandemic, students continued learning through the university’s MANAS TV channel.
Additionally, the ambassador introduced the new “Kyrgyz Stars Scholarship” initiative, designed to support outstanding Kyrgyz students studying in Türkiye, emphasizing that education is a cornerstone of the bilateral relationship.
