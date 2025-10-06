Letsia Holding Announces Strategic Partnership With Innovadigits To Accelerate AI Transformation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) In a strategic step toward deepening its AI-driven transformation,has announced a new partnership with, a leading artificial intelligence company renowned for its advanced business applications and real-time data analytics.

This collaboration marks a major milestone in Letsia's Vision 2030 roadmap, which aims to unify all subsidiaries under a smart infrastructure powered by artificial intelligence. Through this partnership, Letsia plans to embed AI into core operations-enhancing decision-making, automating processes, and optimizing portfolio management.



Building AI models to evaluate investment opportunities and mitigate risk.

Deploying predictive analytics in fintech, education, and startup sectors.

Launching intelligent customer engagement tools.

Providing executive dashboards powered by real-time insights. Offering technical training for Letsia's internal teams to ensure sustainable AI integration.

brings years of experience in developing customized AI models, behavioral analytics platforms, chatbots, and predictive financial tools. The company has worked with top-tier enterprises and government institutions across the GCC, earning recognition for its tailored and high-impact AI solutions.

, Chairman of Letsia Holding, commented:“This partnership marks a fundamental shift in how we approach technology. We're not just using AI-we are designing our strategy around it. InnovaDigits is the right partner to help us lead this transformation with confidence, innovation, and precision.”

Both organizations are committed to building a next-generation AI ecosystem that places the UAE at the forefront of smart business operations in the region.