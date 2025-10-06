403
Letsia Holding Announces Strategic Partnership With Innovadigits To Accelerate AI Transformation
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) In a strategic step toward deepening its AI-driven transformation, Letsia Holding has announced a new partnership with InnovaDigits , a leading artificial intelligence company renowned for its advanced business applications and real-time data analytics.
This collaboration marks a major milestone in Letsia's Vision 2030 roadmap, which aims to unify all subsidiaries under a smart infrastructure powered by artificial intelligence. Through this partnership, Letsia plans to embed AI into core operations-enhancing decision-making, automating processes, and optimizing portfolio management. InnovaDigits brings years of experience in developing customized AI models, behavioral analytics platforms, chatbots, and predictive financial tools. The company has worked with top-tier enterprises and government institutions across the GCC, earning recognition for its tailored and high-impact AI solutions.
“This partnership marks a fundamental shift in how we approach technology. We're not just using AI-we are designing our strategy around it. InnovaDigits is the right partner to help us lead this transformation with confidence, innovation, and precision.”
-
Building AI models to evaluate investment opportunities and mitigate risk.
Deploying predictive analytics in fintech, education, and startup sectors.
Launching intelligent customer engagement tools.
Providing executive dashboards powered by real-time insights.
Offering technical training for Letsia's internal teams to ensure sustainable AI integration.
Both organizations are committed to building a next-generation AI ecosystem that places the UAE at the forefront of smart business operations in the region.
