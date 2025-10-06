Zelensky, Schoof Discuss Military, Energy Assistance, Pressure On Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky said this at a joint press conference with Schoof in Kyiv on Monday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Today we welcome the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mr. Schoof, and I thank him for his unwavering attention and support for Ukraine. The Netherlands is one of the most principled defenders of the life of our state. This country is truly helping us very strongly in our defense, in our resilience, and – what is also very important – in our efforts to achieve justice," Zelensky said.

He stressed that "Russia's war against Ukraine is absolutely unprovoked and unjust."

"In the end, there must be accountability for this war for all who started it – beginning with Putin, but not ending with him alone," Zelensky said, adding that Ukraine is working closely with the Netherlands to develop legal mechanisms that can ensure genuine accountability for Russian war criminals, as well as full compensation for losses incurred by Ukraine from Russian aggression.

"Today we also discussed this, and I thank the Dutch team for supporting these efforts. I am grateful for your principled stance on sanctions against Russia, and in particular, we count on the adoption of the EU's 19th sanctions package and further joint strong pressure on the Russian war machine," Zelensky said.

He also stressed the need to take "a much tougher approach" to Russia's use of the Baltic Sea for tanker passage.

"If the Russians do not want to end the war and their hybrid attacks against Europeans, then the desire for peace must be instilled in them through appropriate pressure and restrictions," he said.

Zelensky also thanked Schoof for military aid packages, including Patriot systems and F-16 fighter jets, as well as for the Netherlands' active role in the PURL program, which allows Ukraine to purchase weapons not available in Europe from the United States.

Schoof is visiting Kyiv on Monday, October 6.

