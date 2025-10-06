Shelter Construction, Energy: Lithuania Implementing Six Recovery Projects In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said this at a joint briefing with Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene in Kyiv on Monday, Ukrinform reports.

"An important part of comprehensive support is the component related to Ukraine's recovery. We support Lithuania's approach of rebuilding without waiting for the war to end," Svyrydenko said.

She noted that ten projects have already been completed, while another six are underway.

According to her, Lithuania's contribution is especially valuable in building shelters for schools across six Ukrainian regions bordering the combat zone.

"Also important in this context is the work of Lithuania's Central Project Management Agency. This is the first foreign office that has recently opened in Kyiv. The agency oversees all recovery projects, including within the Civil Defense Shelters Coalition, which Lithuania has joined," Svyrydenko added.

Svyrydenko: Support for Ukraine remains unchanged priority for Lithuania

At the same time, she thanked Lithuania for its systematic partnership in restoring Ukraine's energy sector.

"This is especially vital for us under conditions where the enemy strikes our energy infrastructure every day," she said.

"The volume of Lithuania's assistance exceeds EUR 83 million. In particular, 21% of all equipment supplied to the Aid Energy Emergency Hub has been provided by Lithuania. Equipment from Vilnius CHPP-3 and the Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant has been used to restore the operation of Ukrainian thermal power plants. We value this support and see great potential for further expansion and development of cooperation in the energy sector," Svyrydenko said.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed the Create Ukraine project – an initiative aimed at encouraging Ukrainians abroad to return and work in the public sector of the economy.

"This initiative helped us bring back Ukrainians who had been abroad. They have all remained in Ukraine and are now working in the state sector," she said.

Ruginiene arrived in Kyiv on Monday on her first official visit since taking office.

