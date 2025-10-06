Greta Thunberg, 22, diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome, a high-functioning form of autism, has nonetheless become a global voice advocating for humanitarian and environmental causes.

Her recent journey with the“Global Resilience Fleet” toward Gaza marked a tragic turning point. Turkish activist and journalist Arsen Celek, who was part of the fleet, reported that Israeli occupation forces detained Thunberg and subjected her to humiliating treatment and abuse, forcing her to crawl and kiss the Israeli flag while being held in international waters.

This account aligns with that of Italian journalist Lorenzo D'Agostino, who, upon arriving in Istanbul, confirmed that the Israelis "wrapped the occupation flag around Greta and displayed her as if she were a trophy," a scene that shocked the world.

Thunberg gained international fame as one of the leading environmental activists and climate change advocates, raising awareness, particularly among youth, about global warming. However, the Israeli war on Gaza became a pivotal moment in her journey, transforming her from a climate activist into a staunch defender of the Palestinian people and their cause.

Born in 2003 in Stockholm, Sweden, Thunberg comes from a highly cultured family: her father, Svante Thunberg, is an actor, her mother, Mélina Ernman, an opera singer, and her grandfather, Olof Thunberg, an actor and director.

Her global breakthrough came in 2018, when she launched her first school strike for climate outside the Swedish Parliament, protesting political inaction on environmental disasters. Sitting outside Parliament during school hours, she became a symbol of youth climate activism, before evolving into an advocate for human solidarity with Gaza.

After the general elections, Thunberg continued her strikes only on Fridays, gaining worldwide attention and extensive media coverage. Hundreds of thousands of youth joined her campaign under the slogan“Fridays for Future”, turning it into a global movement for climate action.

In the same year, she was diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and selective mutism, conditions that pose significant challenges in social interaction, nonverbal communication, and involve restricted, repetitive behaviors and interests. Individuals with these conditions often avoid direct eye contact and may miss nonverbal cues from others.

Between 2019 and 2020, Thunberg paused her studies to focus on climate activism, gaining recognition for her passionate speeches to world leaders. The following year, she sailed from England to New York aboard a solar- and turbine-powered racing yacht, attending the UN Climate Action Summit, delivering speeches at the United Nations Climate Change Conference and the World Economic Forum in Davos.

In the same year, she established the Greta Thunberg Foundation, supporting projects and organizations working toward a just and sustainable world by donating prizes and royalties from her activities.

In 2019, Time Magazine named her Person of the Year at age 16, recognizing her as an inspiration for millions of children and youth worldwide in defending the planet.

U.S. President Donald Trump mocked her on X (formerly Twitter) after the Time award, saying, "Greta must work on her anger management. Chill, Greta, chill." Russian President Vladimir Putin described her as "a kind teenager, but lacking knowledge."

That same year, she received the Right Livelihood Award (an alternative Nobel), the Amnesty International Ambassador of Conscience Award, and was listed by Forbes among the 100 most powerful women in the world. She later published“The Climate Book”, featuring essays from 100 scientists, writers, and activists on addressing the climate crisis, and was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize three times between 2019 and 2023.





A Pivotal Turning Point

The brutal Israeli war on Gaza marked a turning point in Thunberg's life. She shifted her focus from climate strikes to advocating solidarity with Palestinians. She faced immediate criticism for not condemning the October 7 attacks, but the following day stated:

“Needless to say-or so I thought-I am against the horrific attacks by Hamas. As I said, the world must speak out and call for an immediate ceasefire, justice, and freedom for Palestinians and all affected civilians.”

The Israeli Ministry of Education responded by removing references to Thunberg as a role model from school curricula. Later, Thunberg, along with three researchers and activists from Fridays for Future, published an opinion piece in The Guardian titled:“We will not stop speaking publicly about Gaza's suffering... No climate justice without human rights.”

Detention and Harassment

In 2024, Thunberg was detained by Swedish police during a pro-Palestinian protest in Malmö, opposing Israel's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest. The same year, Danish police detained her in Copenhagen during a pro-Palestinian protest, along with others, after blocking a university entrance. She was also briefly detained at Stockholm University Library for participating in a camp there, which she described as“repression”.

Thunberg remained undeterred. While speaking at a pro-Palestinian rally in Mannheim, Germany, she shouted:

“Damn Germany and damn Israel.”

She continued her activism, sharing images of Palestinian children and women victims, reposted from the United Nations, which indicated evidence of genocide in Gaza using 21st-century warfare methods.

She had planned to board the Freedom Fleet to Gaza from Malta in May, but the plan was canceled after a drone attack targeted one of the ships in international waters. In June, a new mission launched aboard the ship Madeline, aiming to challenge the Israeli blockade and deliver humanitarian aid, with Thunberg on board.

As expected, Israeli forces intercepted the Madeline in international waters, detaining participants and deporting Thunberg the following day.

Undeterred, she joined the Global Resilience Fleet, one of the largest civilian efforts to break Gaza's blockade, consisting of over 50 ships.

Harsh and Humiliating Conditions

Once again, the Israeli military took control of the fleet vessels, detaining participants under harsh and humiliating conditions, described as tantamount to torture by multiple witnesses deported to Turkey.





The Guardian reported that Thunberg endured extremely poor treatment in Israeli custody, citing a Swedish Foreign Ministry email to Thunberg's associates. The email noted that she received insufficient food and water, suffered a rash likely caused by bedbugs, and was forced to sit for prolonged periods on a hard floor. Another detainee reported witnessing Thunberg being photographed while holding Israeli flags.

Global Reaction

Thunberg has triggered a wave of concern and criticism from pro-Israel lobbies worldwide, yet she remains a respected and widely admired voice, particularly among youth and Generation Z. While she has no formal environmental strategies, she is credited with raising global awareness of climate change, and now, with highlighting the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Thunberg frequently emphasizes her independence:

“I am not part of any organization. I am completely independent and act freely and voluntarily.”

Currently detained under inhumane conditions, she has become a viral global phenomenon, with consistent reports confirming her mistreatment. Given her track record, Thunberg is expected to continue joining future convoys to break the blockade until all crossings are open for humanitarian aid to Gaza.