Celine Dion Makes Rare Appearance At Paul Mccartney's Concert
What's more interesting is that for Celine Dion, it was a family affair. The singer, 57, made a rare appearance at Paul McCartney's Las Vegas concert recently, reports 'People' magazine.
She was spotted in the crowd of the Allegiant Stadium show, part of his ongoing Got Back Tour, with her three sons.
As per 'People', the 'My Heart Will Go On' musician, who wore a black turtleneck and hat, was seen clapping and raising her fists in the air as she enjoyed McCartney's performance alongside son Rene-Charles, 24, and 14-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy.
She had welcomed her sons with her husband, Rene Angelil, who died in 2016 from throat cancer. The mom of three has made very few public appearances since her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis, she was diagnosed with the rare autoimmune and neurological disorder in August 2022, but has previously stepped out to enjoy live music.
In June, she was once again spotted in the crowd at Allegiant Stadium, where she not only attended Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour, but also chatted with frontman Chris Martin, who serenaded her during the show.
“Well, Celine, my beautiful sister. You make my heart go on and on, near far, you're a total superstar. Let's hear it for the legendary Celine Dion, we love you”, the 'Fix You' hitmaker said of her after she appeared on-screen at the show, per a fan video shared on X, formerly Twitter.
Martin's tribute, coupled with the crowd's applause, left 'The Power of Love' singer visibly emotional. Dion, who appeared to attend the Coldplay show with her sons, later called the Las Vegas concert“unforgettable” on Instagram, writing,“My heart is still singing”.
