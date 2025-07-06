Rehabilitation Project Through Amputee Football For Ukrainian Veterans Launched In Poland - Consul General

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Consul General of Ukraine in Lublin, Oleh Kuts, told Ukrinform about the project, noting that women and children will also take part in the training combined with rehabilitation.

As the diplomat noted, the participants in the training and rehabilitation are representatives of amputee football teams from Lviv, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Lutsk, Brovary, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Ternopil, and Kyiv. They will prepare for the Ukrainian Amputee Football League, set to be created soon.

A rehabilitation project through ampfootball for Ukrainian veterans starts in Poland - Consul General of Ukraine / Photos provided by the Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin

"The new participants of the future Ukrainian ampfootball league are an example of indomitability, inspiration, and desire to move forward against all odds. They are our heroes, and we must create opportunities for them to go back to active life with dignity. Thanks to the All4UA Foundation, the city of Rzeszów and the Warsaw Legia Foundation, this is becoming a reality," the Consul General emphasized.

Kuts pointed to the fact that the project is an important stage of secondary rehabilitation for Ukrainian heroes who have lost limbs.

"Through sport, community, and faith in their own strength, they restore not only their bodies, but also their spirit," the Ukrainian diplomat emphasized.

Freed Ukrainian POWs may be sent abroad for medical treatment – DIU official

According to him, the first ampfootball classes and rehabilitation of Ukrainians kicked off on July 4 and will last a week. During classes, veterans who already have some experience in the game help beginners master the basics of ampfootball.

This is only the first stage of the project to rehabilitate Ukrainians and prepare them to play ampfootball. The next group of Ukrainians is to undergo relevant training in August, the third in the fall.

In addition to the Consul General, the Rzeszów Commissioner for Cooperation with Ukraine, Irena Stetsiak, took part in the solemn event marking the start of the training program.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a climb to Mount Hoverla was organized in Bukovyna for wounded soldiers.