Türkiye Delegate Condemns Israeli “Black Propaganda”

2025-10-06 07:26:49
(MENAFN) The coordinator of the Türkiye delegation for the Global Sumud Flotilla has strongly criticized Israel’s assertion that the aid flotilla headed to Gaza carried no humanitarian supplies. He labeled the accusation as nothing more than “black propaganda.”

Israel had alleged that the vessels attempting to breach the Gaza blockade contained “no aid.”

In response, Huseyin Durmaz, speaking to a news agency, said the flotilla organizers had anticipated such a move from Israel, predicting attempts to discredit their mission through media distortion.

Durmaz explained that, right from the beginning, the organizers took steps to ensure transparency. They invited independent international observers to examine the cargo on board the ships.

“(Israel’s claim) is black propaganda — a slander that the world no longer even takes seriously. (What Israel is doing) is completely an attempt to break the global wave created by people of conscience coming together from so many countries to show this determination. We absolutely reject it,” he stated.

He emphasized that the flotilla’s vessels were entirely stocked with relief supplies. “There wasn’t even a nail clipper — nothing that could be considered military,” Durmaz said.

He concluded that Israel’s accusations were aimed at minimizing the flotilla’s influence, smearing the reputations of their participants, and spreading misinformation. However, he affirmed, “It didn’t work.”

