Ccrcorp: 2025 Proxy Disclosure & 22Nd Annual Executive Compensation Conferences Happening Oct. 21-22

CCRcorp, the parent company of go-to legal resources TheCorporateCounsel and CompensationStandards, is excited to announce that the 2025 Proxy Disclosure & 22nd Annual Executive Compensation Conferences will be held Oct. 21-22 online and in person in Las Vegas.

This year brings a new presidential administration to Washington with very different regulatory priorities from its predecessor, and that means that public companies and their advisors are facing a year of change, uncertainty - and opportunity. As all of this comes into focus, the practical guidance and expert knowledge provided at these annual conferences are more essential than ever.

The two-day conferences will feature nearly 50 industry experts and thought leaders speaking on 15 panels centered around SEC regulations, disclosure requirements, board agendas, clawbacks and more! The schedule includes panels such as "Delaware Hot Topics: Navigating Case Law & Statutory Developments," "The Proxy Process: Avoiding Surprises - On Time, On Budget & On Value" and "Navigating ISS & Glass Lewis." In-person attendees also have the opportunity to network at the opening welcome party on Oct. 20.

"We're very excited about this year's conferences," said John Jenkins, Managing Editor of CCRcorp. "We've assembled a world-class group of experts who will provide essential insights into the key securities law, corporate governance, and executive compensation issues facing public companies and their advisors. We're also looking forward to celebrating CCRcorp's 50th anniversary and having the chance to thank our members and our many contributors who have made this milestone possible."

ABOUT CCRcorp: CCRcorp (formerly Executive Press) delivers practical guidance direct from the experts on corporate and securities regulations, corporate governance, compensation disclosure and oversight, M&A, ESG and other areas impacting today's corporate practitioner. Its portfolio of resources consists of CompensationStandards, TheCorporateCounsel, DealLawyers, PracticalESG and Section16, where expert attorneys curate a collection of blogs, handbooks, newsletters, memos and more to cover the most up-to-date, relevant information in a variety of fields.

