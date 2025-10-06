Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President El-Sisi Greets Egyptians, Armed Forces On Occasion Of October War Victory Anniversary


2025-10-06 06:09:17
(MENAFN- APO Group)


On the anniversary of the glorious October victories, we extend our greetings to the noble people of Egypt and the valiant Armed Forces. We proudly recall the spirit of determination and unity that built glory and protected the homeland.

As the region undergoes a critical historical phase and witnesses intensive efforts to bring peace, Egypt affirms its unwavering position: sustainable security and stability will only be achieved through just and comprehensive peace based on the principles of international legitimacy, peace that guarantees the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, and opens unlimited prospects for peaceful coexistence and cooperation among all peoples of the region.

May our beloved Egypt and its great people enjoy lasting security and peace every year.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

