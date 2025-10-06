Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Netherlands Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Monday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, HE David van Weel.

The meeting took place on the margins of the 29th joint ministerial meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the European Union (EU), convened in Kuwait.

The two sides discussed advancing bilateral cooperation, as well as a variety of topics of shared interest.