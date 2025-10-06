Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Netherlands Foreign Minister

Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Netherlands Foreign Minister


2025-10-06 08:02:28
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Monday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, HE David van Weel.

The meeting took place on the margins of the 29th joint ministerial meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the European Union (EU), convened in Kuwait.

The two sides discussed advancing bilateral cooperation, as well as a variety of topics of shared interest.

MENAFN06102025000063011010ID1110155618

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search