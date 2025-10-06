Malaysia, Pakistan To Deepen Bilateral Cooperation In Various Fields

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Malaysia and Pakistan agreed Monday to deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields, including trade, investment, education, halal products, and anti-corruption efforts. Malaysia announced its intention to import USD 200 million worth of halal meat from Pakistan.

This came during a press conference held by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, following delegation-level talks in Kuala Lumpur.

During his first official visit to Malaysia, the Pakistani Prime Minister reaffirmed his country's commitment to close cooperation with Malaysia and expressed interest in benefiting from its expertise. He highlighted the potential for joint ventures in agriculture, information technology, and vocational training.

For his part, the Malaysian Prime Minister described the relationship between Pakistan and Malaysia as strong and deeply rooted, encompassing areas such as education and defense, with continuous expansion in economic cooperation.

He pointed out the tremendous potential for deepening cooperation in defense, agriculture, digital technologies, energy, and emerging sectors, and emphasized that Malaysia will work to facilitate meat exports from Pakistan.

The Malaysian Prime Minister praised Pakistan's stance on Gaza, noting that Malaysia and Pakistan renewed their call for concrete measures to end the suffering of the Palestinian people.

