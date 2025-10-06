Jobs In Canada Unveiled Ahead Of Long Weekend
Monday
U.S.
Featured Earnings
Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) (Q2) EPS of $3.73, compared to $4.32 in the prior-year quarter.
Tuesday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
U.S. trade deficit (Aug.)
Consumer credit (Aug.)
Featured Earnings
McCormick & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MKC) (Q3) EPS of 81 cents, compared to 83 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Penguin Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG) (Q4) EPS of 22 cents, compared to 23 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) (Q2) EPS of 67 cents, compared to $1.33 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
Canadian international merchandise trade (Aug.) In July, Canada's merchandise exports rose 0.9%, while imports were down 0.7%. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade deficit with the world narrowed from $6.0 billion in June to $4.9 billion in July.
Featured Earnings
Canada Nickel Company (C) (Q3) EPS for loss of one cent, compared to loss of six cents in the prior-year quarter.
Wednesday
U.S. Economic Lookahead
Minutes of Fed's September FOMC meeting
Featured Earnings
AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) (Q2) EPS of $1.56, compared to $1.37 in the prior-year quarter.
Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) (Q1 ) EPS for loss of 17 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.
Bassett Furniture Industries Inc (NASDAQ: BSET) (Q3) EPS for gain of nine cents, compared to loss of 52 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Featured Earnings
Firan Technology Group Corporation (T) (Q3) EPS of 12 cents, compared to 14 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Trilogy Metals Inc. (T) EPS for loss of one cent, identical to the prior-year quarter.
Thursday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Initial jobless claims (Oct. 4)
Wholesale inventories (Aug.)
Featured Earnings
PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) (Q3) EPS of $2.27 compared to $2.31 in the prior-year quarter.
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) (Q3) EPS of $1.56, compared to $1.50 in the prior-year quarter.
Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) (Q3) EPS of 31 cents, compared to 33 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Featured Earnings
Aritzia (T) (Q2) EPS of 38 cents, compared to 42 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (V) (Q4) EPS of six cents, compared to four cents in the prior-year quarter.
Tilray Brands, Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS for loss of six cents, compared to loss of $1.79 in the prior-year quarter.
FridayU.S. Economic Lookahead Consumer Sentiment (Oct.)
Monthly U.S. federal budget (Sept.)
Featured Earnings
Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) (Q3) EPS of $11,78 compared to $11.46 in the prior-year quarter.
Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NRIX) (Q2) EPS for loss of 84 cents, compared to loss of 67 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) (Q3) EPS of $1.27, compared to $1.07 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
Labour Force Survey (Sept.) Employment declined by 66,000 (-0.3%) in August, largely the result of a decline in part-time work, and the employment rate fell 0.2 percentage points to 60.5%. The unemployment rate rose 0.2 percentage points to 7.1%.
Featured Earnings
GoldMining Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS for loss of three cents, compared to loss of one cent in the prior-year quarter.
MTY Food Group Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS of $1.20, compared to $1.07 in the prior-year quarter.
