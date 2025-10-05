Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin Emphasizes Weakness is No Option for Russia

2025-10-05 08:38:03
(MENAFN) During his speech at the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi on Thursday, President Vladimir Putin underscored that being vulnerable is not an option for Russia, a stance firmly rooted in the country’s historical experience.

The Russian leader pledged that Moscow “will never display weakness and indecision,” issuing a stern warning to those “who are harboring dreams of inflicting this very strategic defeat on us” to carefully consider his statement.

He stressed that Russia’s past has demonstrated how “weakness is unacceptable as it creates temptation, illusion that some disagreement with us can be resolved through force.”

Furthermore, Putin advised potential foes against “provoking” Russia, emphasizing that such actions “have always ended badly for the instigator,” without any exceptions.

