Jordan To Host MENA YES Conference On Youth Employment Solutions

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) – Education for Employment (EFE) announced on Sunday it will host the MENA YES (Youth Employment Solution-Based) summit in Amman on October 20–21, bringing together regional and global stakeholders to collaborate on practical solutions to youth unemployment.EFE CEO and Conference Steering Committee Chair Andrew Baird said the event will serve as a unique platform to inspire collective action through cross-sector partnerships that directly address youth employment challenges in the region.He added that Jordan is an ideal host due to its strong commitment to creating opportunities for youth, its central location in the Middle East and North Africa, and its leadership in supporting displaced communities.The conference will gather representatives from the public and private sectors, youth leaders, policymakers, employers, educational institutions, and civil society organizations to explore actionable strategies for inclusive and sustainable employment.This year's edition will focus on four key themes: women's economic empowerment and labor market participation, jobs in the green and circular economy, artificial intelligence and the digital economy, and mental health and psychosocial support.The inclusion of refugee and displaced youth will be a cross-cutting theme across all sessions, ensuring their voices and experiences are integrated into every discussion and proposed solution.The previous MENA YES summit, held in Morocco, hosted over 250 participants, 141 organizations, 20 speakers, and 15 panel sessions. This year's edition is expected to achieve broader impact and regional outreach.