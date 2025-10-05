403
Kaspersky launches online course for universities to integrate cybersecurity knowledge in curriculums
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) October 2, 2025
Kaspersky has launched ‘Cybersecurity: Entry Level’, a new free online course designed to introduce first- and second-year university students of all technical and non-technical specialties to the fundamental concepts of information security. The course aims to help universities integrate cybersecurity awareness into the early stages of education, to equip students with the confidence to manage digital dependence and safeguard against emerging risks.
According to Kaspersky’s IT Security Economics report, 88% of organizations encountered at least one cyber incident in 2024, with human error remaining a key factor contributing to security breaches. As industries increasingly rely on digital infrastructure, the demand for cyber-savvy professionals is growing across all technical and non-technical domains, making cybersecurity education an indispensable part of contemporary academic training.
Kaspersky’s ‘Cybersecurity: Entry Level’ course helps universities expand their existing training programs with cybersecurity fundamentals that are essential for students across all disciplines. Delivered by esteemed experts through a video lesson format, the course includes four major topics, providing a solid foundation of cybersecurity concepts:
• The basic concepts of cybersecurity;
• Attacker tools. Types of cyberattacks;
• Areas of cybersecurity;
• The future of cybersecurity.
The course is structured to provide students with the knowledge required for both their everyday life and professional career, ensuring they get acquainted with the basic principles of working with data and digital assets. The training teaches key cybersecurity terms and concepts, reveals the main information security fields, and outlines attackers’ tactics and techniques. For those who want to choose a cybersecurity career path or prepare to enter this field, a separate session offers career guidance, outlining the skills and expertise required to embark on a career in various information security roles.
The ‘Cybersecurity: Entry Level’ course was created by leading cybersecurity experts from Kaspersky Expertise Centers, with the aim of equipping participants with not only theoretical cybersecurity knowledge but also introduce to realistic cases and emerging trends.
In total, it contains 26 lessons between five and thirty minutes long. To reinforce new knowledge, the course includes self-assessment questions at the end of each topic. Participants who complete all the tests and pass the final evaluation test with at least a 70% result, will claim a Kaspersky certificate of completion.
“Cybersecurity is no longer the sole responsibility of information security departments—it’s a shared responsibility across all teams. By introducing cybersecurity concepts awareness early in a student’s academic journey, universities can help build a workforce that is not only technically proficient but also security-conscious from day one. In today’s threat landscape, competitiveness begins with preparedness—and this course delivers exactly that,” comments Evgeniya Russkikh, Head of Academic Affairs at Kaspersky.
The course is available for members of Kaspersky Academy Alliance - a partnership program for universities to integrate the cybersecurity expertise and the latest Kaspersky technologies into teaching. The course can be easily implemented into a university educational program through its learning management systems by request.
To learn more about the ‘Cybersecurity: Entry Level’ online course, as well as other Kaspersky educational initiatives, visit the Kaspersky Academy website.
