Sheikha Al Mayassa Unveils Lehmesa: Return By Moonlight At National Museum Of Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) unveiled Lehmesa: Return by Moonlight, an immersive exhibition that explores the life cycles, habitats, and ecological significance of Qatar's sea turtles. The exhibition focuses on the endangered Hawksbill turtle, the only sea turtle species that nests on Qatar's beaches, and reflects the nation's natural endowment.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums, in the attendance of Mohammed Saad Al Rumaihi, CEO of Qatar Museums, and Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Thani, Director of National Museum of Qatar among other dignitaries.

Taking its name from the local term for a sea turtle, Lehmesa exhibition celebrates the resilience of the Hawksbill turtle, and reflects the nation's commitment to protecting its biodiversity. On view from 27 October 2025 to 7 February 2026, the exhibition marks the 50th anniversary of the National Museum of Qatar, a milestone that honours five decades of preserving and sharing the nation's cultural and natural legacy.

Through six immersive sections, Lehmesa: Return by Moonlight traces the Hawksbill's journey from land to sea, offering visitors a sensory-rich experience inspired by Qatar's coastlines, coral reefs, and marine habitats. Blending environmental science with creative interpretation, the exhibition features works by London-based artist Josh Gluckstein and encourages visitors to reflect on their role in sustaining the balance of the natural world.

As part of the exhibition's public programming, NMoQ will host a series of events, workshops, and educational activities in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) and Qatar University. These initiatives aim to deepen public understanding of marine biodiversity and conservation, engaging families, students, and communities in hands-on learning experiences that highlight the importance of Qatar's coastal ecosystems.

Lehmesa: Return by Moonlight is presented as part of Evolution Nation, an 18-month campaign honouring Qatar's cultural journey over the past 50 years, since the founding of the National Museum of Qatar. Curated by Qatar Creates, the national movement positioning Qatar as a global hub for art, culture, and creativity, Evolution Nation highlights both the nation's cultural milestones and its aspirations for the future. The exhibition explores the turtle within the context of Qatar's identity, aligning with the Years of Culture initiative, which shares Qatar's cultural heritage with partner nations.



Azzam Al Mannai, 2025



