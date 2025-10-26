Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of Endowments Meets Syrian Counterpart

2025-10-26 07:11:14
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs HE Ghanem bin Shaheen Al Ghanem met on Sunday with the Minister of Endowments of the Syrian Arab Republic HE Mohammad Abu Al Khair Shukri, and his accompanying delegation from the Supreme Fatwa Council, who is visiting the country.



During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations in the fields of endowments and Islamic affairs, and ways to enhance and develop them. They also exchanged views on a host of topics of common interest.

The Peninsula

