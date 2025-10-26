403
Moody’s Downgrades France’s Outlook
(MENAFN) Moody’s credit rating agency has adjusted France’s economic outlook from ‘stable’ to ‘negative,’ pointing to political “fragmentation” that it cautioned could undermine the nation’s capacity to tackle major policy issues.
France, the European Union’s second-largest economy, has faced difficulties in controlling public spending as its debt remains near 115% of GDP, compounded by ongoing political instability.
President Emmanuel Macron’s administration has been without a parliamentary majority for the past two years, leaving the nation split among three competing factions.
During this period, France has experienced five prime ministers, with current leader Sebastien Lecornu narrowly surviving two no-confidence motions in October after halting a disputed pension reform.
Additionally, the government has been unable to approve the 2026 budget, which encounters strong resistance over spending reductions and tax increases.
The US-based agency explained that its revision reflects “the increased risk that the fragmentation of the French political landscape will continue to harm the functioning of legislative institutions.”
It cautioned that this instability could obstruct initiatives aimed at lowering the deficit, debt, and borrowing expenses.
Moody’s also highlighted “the risk of a sustained rollback of certain previously adopted structural reforms,” particularly the pension reform that raises the retirement age to 64.
Postponing its implementation, the agency noted, could “exacerbate fiscal challenges and negatively impact potential growth by reducing labor supply.”
