Armed Forces Evacuate 14Th Batch Of Gazan Children For Treatment In Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) - The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army on Sunday evacuated the 14th batch of children from Gaza as part of the Jordan Medical Corridor initiative, launched in March upon Royal Directives to support Palestinians and alleviate their suffering.The batch included 34 patients, along with 78 accompanying family members, received in coordination with the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation.Since the initiative was launched, Jordan has received 911 people from Gaza, including 266 patients accompanied by 645 family members, in several batches, transported by land and air to receive medical treatment.