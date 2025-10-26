First China-India Direct Commercial Flight In Over 5 Years Lands In Guangzhou
Guangzhou: The first direct commercial flight between mainland China and India in over five years landed in Guangzhou on Monday morning, airport information showed, a symbolic step in cautiously warming ties between the world's two most populous nations.
IndiGo flight 6E1703 from Kolkata touched down in the southern Chinese city shortly before 4:00 am (2000 GMT), officially resuming nonstop air links that had been suspended since 2020 due to the pandemic and subsequent geopolitical tensions.Read Also
-
India and China to resume direct flights as ties improve
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment