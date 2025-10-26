Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


FM, Egyptian Counterpart Discuss Gaza Ceasefire

2025-10-26 07:08:02
Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi held a phone call Sunday with Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Expatriates Badr Abdelatty.
The two officials discussed ongoing efforts to maintain the ceasefire in Gaza, facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid, and initiate the second phase of the ceasefire agreement.

Jordan News Agency

