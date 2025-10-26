FM, Egyptian Counterpart Discuss Gaza Ceasefire

Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi held a phone call Sunday with Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Expatriates Badr Abdelatty.The two officials discussed ongoing efforts to maintain the ceasefire in Gaza, facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid, and initiate the second phase of the ceasefire agreement.

