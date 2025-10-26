WHO Evacuates 213 Patients From Gaza For Treatment Abroad

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The World Health Organization (WHO) evacuated 213 patients and their companions from the Gaza Strip today via the Kerem Shalom crossing, southeast of the Strip, to receive medical treatment abroad.

Palestine's news agency (WAFA) reported that the Palestinian Red Crescent's crews participated in evacuating 213 patients and their companions from the Gaza Strip for treatment in Jordan and several European countries.

This evacuation is part of a series of medical evacuations carried out by the World Health Organization.



