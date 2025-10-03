Sumsub To Showcase Advanced Fraud Prevention At Forex Expo Dubai Interview With Artem Popov

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) As the financial and trading world continues to evolve, the importance of robust fraud prevention and compliance solutions has never been greater. Ahead of, we had the chance to speak with, Technical Product Manager at Sumsub , a global verification and compliance platform trusted by thousands of companies worldwide.

Artem will take the stage on Day 2 of the conference at 11:15 AM with a keynote on Advanced Fraud Prevention & Real-Time Compliance in Trading and Forex. In this exclusive interview, he shares his insights on AI-driven fraud, compliance challenges, and Sumsub's mission to empower fintech, trading, and crypto platforms with cutting-edge technology.

You can talk with Sumsub team at Forex Expo Dubai – just come to booth #170 .

Interview Questions for Artem Popov – Sumsub at Forex Expo Dubai

Artem Popov , Technical Product Manager at Sumsub

With over a decade of experience in building high-load, data-driven platforms, Artem specializes in the intersection of software engineering, data science, and product development. His expertise spans fraud prevention, device intelligence, and computational advertising, where he has led cross-functional teams, developed ML-driven systems, and shipped large-scale APIs and analytics platforms. At Sumsub, Artem is focused on defining the product vision and advancing the company's next-generation fraud prevention platform for fintech, trading, and crypto clients, ensuring robust security coupled with seamless end-user experiences.

Q1: For those who may not be familiar, can you briefly introduce Sumsub and the main problems your platform solves in the financial and trading industry?

Sure! Sumsub is a leading full-cycle verification and fraud prevention platform that enables scalable compliance for companies across the fintech, crypto and trading sectors.

We're attending Forex Expo Dubai because we see great opportunities and huge potential for partnerships in the Middle East, the region with ongoing innovations and tremendous growth. As a compliance solutions provider, we're ready to help regional players scale globally and solve the verification puzzle in the most effective way, keeping fraudsters out while creating seamless experience for honest users. From identity and business verification to ongoing monitoring, our platform adapts to businesses' risk appetite and market demands, ensuring full compliance and robust fraud protection.

Q2: Fraud prevention and compliance are crucial topics in Forex and trading today. From your perspective, what are the biggest threats companies face in 2025?

I completely agree. This year, the biggest threat all companies operating digitally face is AI-driven fraud. With each year passing, digital fraud is becoming more sophisticated and, sadly, more democratized: with Fraud-as-a-Service tools available to wider populations at low prices, fraud has become cheaper and more accessible even for novice fraudsters. However, it didn't simplify, on the contrary–the damage inflicted on companies is very real. Coupled with another trend, namely, the shift from individual attacks to larger scale fraud schemes involving on a network of people, the danger persists. As our research shows , a fraudster group can cause financial losses up to USD 2.5 million a month, with only one thousand dollars at their disposal.

Compliance is another thing that keeps crypto, fintech and trading companies on alert. Failing to maintain compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) regulatory requirements can cost businesses dearly: for example, earlier this year BITMEX was fined USD 100 million for not establishing an adequate AML and Know Your Customer (KYC) program.

Q3: Your keynote at Forex Expo Dubai will cover Advanced Fraud Prevention & Real-Time Compliance. Could you give us a preview of the main points you plan to share on stage?

Of course. The main focus of my keynote presentation will be on how both fraud threats and fraud detection technologies are transforming in the age of AI, and what is the best way for Forex and Trading firms to tackle the AI-generated fraud challenge while also staying compliant and putting user experience first.

Q4: How does Sumsub's technology leverage AI and machine learning to detect fraud and ensure compliance in real time?

Our AI-powered solutions detect and block threats in real time, ensuring that fraudulent attempts, deepfakes, and synthetic identities are identified before they cause harm. Combined with adaptive verification workflows, our technology helps businesses grow across international markets without sacrificing security or user experience.

Q5: Many fintech, trading, and crypto platforms struggle to balance security with user experience. How does Sumsub manage to deliver both without compromise?

First of all, we've been in the market for over a decade and currently serve 4,000+ companies worldwide, constantly developing and enhancing our solutions in line with the evolving business needs.

As a leading full-cycle verification provider, Sumsub enables secure scaling, regulatory compliance, and rapid customer onboarding in a single solution. From instant user and business verification to AML screening, transaction monitoring, and case management, our no-code platform adapts to evolving fraud threats, market demands, and regulatory requirements-helping fintech, trading and crypto platforms operate with confidence.

User experience is always a priority for us. Not only do we ensure utmost security and accuracy in our solutions, but we also have dedicated product teams focusing specifically on the customer experience of each product that we offer, at each stage of the user journey-whether that be pre-onboarding, onboarding, transaction monitoring etc. We believe that businesses should not compromise on speed or customer experience in favour of security.

The answer to the challenge of combining security with frictionless UX is automation. We believe that Sumsub's solutions offer unparalleled flexibility and customizability options in all facets of our solution, whether it's orchestrating the user verification journey or building transaction monitoring rules for different jurisdictions and user profiles.

As market leaders recognized by Forrester, Gartner and IDC, we believe that it is our duty to identify the opportunities for evolution of verification methods and to bring them to our clients, which we do by continuously pushing the envelope on what verification can look like.

Last but not least, security is at the core of our business and technology. We regularly undergo rigorous tests and receive industry-standard certifications and security attestations as well as run internal assessments, to ensure that our solutions stay up to date and ready to stop all existent and emerging attack vectors.

Q6: What are some of the most common mistakes you see companies make when it comes to fraud prevention, and how can they be avoided?

The answer here is simple: the worst mistake a business could make is to rely on a reactive approach in fraud prevention. Avoiding this mistake means that when it comes to protecting your company assets and your customers from digital hazards, you take proactive steps and make sure that the advanced defense technologies are in place.

Another common mistake is focusing fraud detection measures on one aspect of the customer flow, such as user onboarding. Our research reveals that 76% of fraud happens after the initial KYC stage, making continuous checks, ongoing transaction monitoring and multi-layered defense mechanisms critical.

Q7: Sumsub operates globally, including in the Middle East and Africa. What unique challenges or opportunities do you see in these regions?

Both the Middle East and Africa offer unprecedented opportunities for growth and expansion. At the same time, booming economies are the sweetest lure for fraudsters, so the fraud rates we see across MEA are also a big challenge. For instance, the number of deepfakes detected in 2024 showed significant spikes in the Middle East (643%) and Africa (393%), according to our annual report .

In the Middle East, companies are dealing with stronger regulatory oversight and licensing requirements that reflect the overall aim to improve legislative frameworks and coordinate fraud mitigation and anti-money laundering efforts.

What both regions share in common is the need for raising public awareness about AI-powered scams, especially when it comes to fake trading and investments platforms. As a fraud prevention and compliance leader, Sumsub is here to help with all those challenges.

Q8: Looking ahead, what's next for Sumsub? Are there any upcoming product innovations or areas of focus you can share with our readers?

Our primary focus is to stay ahead of the constantly evolving fraud landscape while ensuring that the fundamentals remain strong: customers must be protected and ready to meet shifting compliance requirements.

On the technology side, we're continuing to invest heavily in key areas such as document forgery detection, deepfake protection, serial fraud detection, device intelligence, and anomaly detection. These innovations are designed to give our customers the ability to make confident decisions at scale, while keeping operations both efficient and precise.

At the core, our vision is about making data meaningful for real people. That means using AI not just to detect risks, but also to manage cases, generate clear and evidence-backed reports, and streamline investigative work. We aim to optimize routine communication and manual checks so that professionals can focus their time on the most creative and challenging fraud scenarios. In practice, this translates into AI-driven case management, narrative-rich reporting, smarter rule iteration, and investigative tools that empower teams to see the bigger picture.

Conclusion

As fraud becomes increasingly sophisticated with the rise of AI, platforms like Sumsub are proving essential for trading, fintech, and crypto companies looking to stay ahead of the curve . With a commitment to both compliance and seamless user experiences, Sumsub is shaping the future of verification and fraud prevention worldwide.

Be sure to catch Artem Popov live at Forex Expo Dubai 2025 on Day 2 at 11:15 AM, where he will share more insights into the future of fraud detection and compliance in trading and Forex.

