Salmiya Beats Al-Arabi In Kuwait Handball Premier League


2025-10-03 03:06:00
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- Salmiya handball team beat Al-Arabi on Friday 26-33 while Sulaibikhat conquered over Qadsiya 28-33 in the seventh round of the national premier handball league for the sports season 2025-2026. (end)
hms


MENAFN03102025000071011013ID1110147854

