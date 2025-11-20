403
Brazilian Official Lashes Out at Germany's Merz, Calls Him ‘Nazi’
(MENAFN) A diplomatic firestorm erupted after Germany's Friedrich Merz dismissed the Brazilian metropolis of Belém, prompting Rio de Janeiro's mayor Eduardo Paes to brand the chancellor a "Nazi" in a now-erased social media outburst following the leader's derogatory assessment of the UN Climate Summit host city.
The German leader attended a single day at the global environmental gathering earlier this month. Upon his Berlin return, Merz relayed his Brazilian experience to a trade conference audience in the German capital last Thursday.
"Ladies and gentlemen, we live in one of the most beautiful countries in the world," Merz said, adding: "last week, I asked some journalists who were with me in Brazil: 'Who among you would like to stay here?' Not one hand raised. They were all glad that we had returned to Germany, especially from this place we had just been to."
The statement triggered widespread Brazilian backlash throughout the week, with multiple government figures voicing fury over what they interpreted as Western contempt toward their nation.
Rio's mayor Paes unleashed a Tuesday X platform tirade labeling Merz a "Son of Hitler! Tramp! Nazi!" before swiftly removing the inflammatory post. The municipal leader subsequently acknowledged the verbal assault represented his "way of letting off steam today," according to a follow-up message.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva countered that Merz bore sole responsibility for missing Belém's attractions, asserting the northern Brazilian municipality rivals Berlin favorably.
Helder Barbalho, governor of Pará state encompassing Belém, posted on X: "it's curious to see those who helped warm the planet find the Amazon's heat strange."
The German chancellor refused to retreat from his contentious remarks Wednesday.
"I said that Germany is one of the most beautiful countries in the world, and I assume President Lula will accept that," Merz said.
Though domestic German reaction proved comparatively muted, criticism emerged from opposition quarters.
Green Party representative Katharina Droge condemned the episode, stating the "image the Chancellor projected during his trip to Brazil was disastrous."
The incident underscores growing tensions between Global North and South leaders as climate negotiations intensify, with developing nations increasingly pushing back against perceived condescension from wealthy Western powers whose historical emissions drove planetary warming.
